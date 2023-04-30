© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
POV

Who Killed Vincent Chin?

Season 35 Episode 201 | 1hr 23m 55s

On a hot summer night in Detroit in 1982, Ronald Ebens, an autoworker, killed Vincent Chin, a young Chinese American engineer with a baseball bat. Although he confessed, he never spent a day in jail. This gripping Academy Award-nominated film relentlessly probes the implications of the murder, for the families of those involved, and for the American justice system.

Aired: 07/15/89 | Expires: 05/31/23
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extra
Watch 0:43
The Great American Recipe
The Final Push - and Someone's Entry is on Fire!
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Clip: S2 E8 | 0:43
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 0:32
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Falstaff Preview
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Preview: S50 E22 | 0:32
Watch 4:52
The Great American Recipe
The Judges Recap the Journey So Far
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Clip: S2 E7 | 4:52
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
The Great American Recipe
Salmah's Mithai Recipe Handed Down for Generations
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 1:22:54
POV
A Story of Bones
A burial site containing thousands of once enslaved Africans is discovered on St. Helena.
Episode: S36 E2 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:22:29
POV
After Sherman
A poetic quest in coastal South Carolina unearths Black inheritance amidst a violent past.
Episode: S36 E1 | 1:22:29
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: This Sacred Place
New worlds unfold in stories of tradition and hometown pride.
Episode: S35 E506 | 25:05
Watch 24:30
POV
POV Shorts: You Are My Sunshine
Three stories about care and connection.
Episode: S35 E505 | 24:30
Watch 25:03
POV
POV Shorts: Happiness is £4 Million
A modern contemplation on the generational divide.
Episode: S35 E504 | 25:03
Watch 25:01
POV
POV Shorts: Our Motherland Fantasy Nightmare
Two families experience homeland violence across generations.
Episode: S35 E502 | 25:01
Watch 15:42
POV
POV Shorts: Take the A Train
Two stories from the heart of New York.
Episode: S35 E503 | 15:42
Watch 1:24:16
POV
I Didn't See You There
A disabled filmmaker ruminates on the corrosive legacy of the Freak Show.
Episode: S35 E3514 | 1:24:16
Watch 1:22:35
POV
Let the Little Light Shine
An academic beacon for Black children on Chicago’s South Side battles gentrification.
Episode: S35 E3513 | 1:22:35
Watch 1:23:12
POV
Midwives
Two women in a region beset by violent ethnic divisions run a makeshift medical clinic.
Episode: S35 E3512 | 1:23:12