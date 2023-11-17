Wisdom Gone Wild

Extra
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Erin Morley, Thomas Oliemans, and Brenton Ryan sing an excerpt from "Die Zauberflöte"
Experience director Simon McBurney’s Met debut of Mozart’s opera.
Investigating the chaotic response to the Uvalde school shooting and the missteps.
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
A film from the last international journalists inside the Russian siege of Mariupol.
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Appraisal: Egyptian Revival Folk Art Table, ca. 1925
An unlikely group of nursing home residents launch a movement during the pandemic.
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.
A Black Muslim mother vows to save all the other Black sons, on both sides of the gun.
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
In a world of fake news, journalist Ravish Kumar stands his ground. Will his show survive?
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.
Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
In the mountains, a nomad's daughter is torn between marriage and her writing dreams.
Memory and resiliency through Detroit and Canarsie’s unique relationships to water.