© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rick Steves' Europe

Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle

Season 13 Episode 1301 | 25m 38s

Reykjavík is a world capital with a small-town feel. We tour the city's endearing sights, get to know the uniquely Icelandic way of life, and take a dip in a thermal pool. Then we side-trip into majestic Icelandic nature: its famous Blue Lagoon; the classic Golden Circle, bubbling geysers, thundering waterfalls, and otherworldly scenery; and Snæfellsnes Peninsula, an "Iceland-in-miniature" loop.

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 11/30/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extra
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Clip: S29 E23 | 2:04
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:04
Watch 1:52
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:52
Watch 0:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:32
Watch 0:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:17
Watch 0:28
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:28
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of WILLOW: Diary of a Mountain Lion
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Preview: S44 E2 | 0:30
Watch 4:13
Nature
NATURE - Season 44
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S44 | 4:13
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Walrus: Life on Thin Ice
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Preview: S44 E1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Ring Road
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 25:34
Watch 25:19
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Art of Ancient Greece
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 25:19
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Early Middle Ages
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 25:18
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Neoclassical Age
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 25:18
Watch 28:26
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Impressionists and Beyond
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
Episode: S12 E1211 | 28:26
Watch 25:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the 20th Century
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Episode: S12 E1212 | 25:16
Watch 25:36
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the High Middle Ages
Soaring Gothic cathedrals of radiant stained glass, plus art celebrating worldly pleasure.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 25:36
Watch 25:37
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Ancient Roman Art
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 25:37
Watch 28:22
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Baroque Art
We marvel at Baroque’s over-the-top churches, palaces, bubbly fountains, and theatric art.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 28:22
Watch 28:42
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Renaissance Beyond Florence
From Portugal to Germany, booming economies and new technologies produce exquisite art.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 28:42