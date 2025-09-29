© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rick Steves' Europe

Iceland’s Ring Road

Season 13 Episode 1302 | 25m 34s

Europe's ultimate road trip is the 800-mile loop around Iceland on Highway 1 — the Ring Road. We visit the geothermal hot zone of Lake Mývatn, the rugged Eastfjords, the glacier lagoons of the Southeast, the waterfalls and beaches of the South Coast, and side trip to the Westman Islands to see puffins. We also break for insightful folk museums, sod-roofed settlements, and a little whale watching.

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 12/07/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extra
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:52
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:52
Watch 0:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:32
Watch 0:28
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:28
Watch 0:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:17
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Clip: S29 E23 | 2:04
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:04
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of WILLOW: Diary of a Mountain Lion
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Preview: S44 E2 | 0:30
Watch 4:13
Nature
NATURE - Season 44
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S44 | 4:13
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Walrus: Life on Thin Ice
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Preview: S44 E1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Watch 25:38
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 25:38
Watch 25:19
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Art of Ancient Greece
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 25:19
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Early Middle Ages
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 25:18
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Neoclassical Age
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 25:18
Watch 28:26
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Impressionists and Beyond
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
Episode: S12 E1211 | 28:26
Watch 25:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the 20th Century
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Episode: S12 E1212 | 25:16
Watch 25:36
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the High Middle Ages
Soaring Gothic cathedrals of radiant stained glass, plus art celebrating worldly pleasure.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 25:36
Watch 25:37
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Ancient Roman Art
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 25:37
Watch 28:22
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Baroque Art
We marvel at Baroque’s over-the-top churches, palaces, bubbly fountains, and theatric art.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 28:22
Watch 28:42
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Renaissance Beyond Florence
From Portugal to Germany, booming economies and new technologies produce exquisite art.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 28:42