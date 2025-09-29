© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rick Steves' Europe

Italy’s Highlights

Season 13 Episode 1305 | 27m 10s

From north to south, Italy is a nonstop highlight reel. On this whirlwind look back through our travels, we sample la dolce vita in seductive Venice and Renaissance titan Florence, then soak up the Italian Riviera and the hill towns of Tuscany and Umbria. We touch down in the historical epicenter of Rome, embrace intense Naples and the Amalfi Coast, and finish amid the beautiful chaos of Sicily.

Aired: 10/28/25 | Expires: 12/28/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extra
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Twelfth Night" Preview
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Preview: S53 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Clip: S29 E24 | 2:07
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Tiler Peck: Suspending Time" Preview
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Preview: S53 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Clip: S29 E23 | 2:04
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:04
Watch 1:52
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Clip: S29 E23 | 1:52
Watch 0:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:32
Watch 0:17
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:17
Watch 0:28
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Clip: S29 E23 | 0:28
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Poland’s Warsaw and Gdańsk
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 25:33
Watch 24:56
Rick Steves' Europe
Kraków: Poland’s Historic Capital
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 24:56
Watch 25:38
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 25:38
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Ring Road
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 25:34
Watch 25:19
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Art of Ancient Greece
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 25:19
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Early Middle Ages
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 25:18
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Neoclassical Age
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 25:18
Watch 28:26
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Impressionists and Beyond
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
Episode: S12 E1211 | 28:26
Watch 25:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the 20th Century
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Episode: S12 E1212 | 25:16
Watch 25:36
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the High Middle Ages
Soaring Gothic cathedrals of radiant stained glass, plus art celebrating worldly pleasure.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 25:36