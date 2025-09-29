Italy’s Highlights

Extra
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Appraisal: 1909 Lella Grace Woodward Oil Painting
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Appraisal: Staffordshire Child's Tea Service, ca. 1825
Appraisal: Walking Popeye with Original Box, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Yonezawa Toys Airplane, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Renaissance-revival Style Crib & Bill, ca. 1892
Appraisal: Child's Cobalt-buttoned Shoes, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Child’s Pieced & Appliquéd Quilt, ca. 1850
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Soaring Gothic cathedrals of radiant stained glass, plus art celebrating worldly pleasure.