Extra
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 9
-
Seaside Hotel Season 8
-
Seaside Hotel Season 7
-
Seaside Hotel Season 6
-
Seaside Hotel Season 5
-
Seaside Hotel Season 4
-
Seaside Hotel Season 3
-
Seaside Hotel Season 2
-
Season 1
When Sarah's grandparents are robbed, she needs help convincing the police to investigate.
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
Believing that Sarah is his daughter, Edward begins getting close to her.
Amanda and Frida arrive at the hotel and begin renovating after four years of war.
It's the summer of 1931, and the newspapers are full of articles about the world's crises.
Fie’s younger sister Ane has arrived at the hotel after being fired by the priest’s wife.
1932: The regular guests are back at the hotel.
Two of the maids have fallen ill and consequently a fear arises in the kitchen
January 1933: Madsen and Mr. Frigh convince Fie to open the hotel for a surprise party.
Madsen is certain that Morten is trying to trick him and forces Max to spy for him.