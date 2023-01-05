© 2023 New England Public Media

Seaside Hotel

Episode 4

Season 9 Episode 4 | 49m 49s

Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.

Aired: 01/12/23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 9
  • Seaside Hotel Season 8
  • Seaside Hotel Season 7
  • Seaside Hotel Season 6
  • Seaside Hotel Season 5
  • Seaside Hotel Season 4
  • Seaside Hotel Season 3
  • Seaside Hotel Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 50:09
Seaside Hotel
Episode 3
When Sarah's grandparents are robbed, she needs help convincing the police to investigate.
Episode: S9 E3 | 50:09
Watch 50:40
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
Episode: S9 E5 | 50:40
Watch 50:01
Seaside Hotel
Episode 2
Believing that Sarah is his daughter, Edward begins getting close to her.
Episode: S9 E2 | 50:01
Watch 50:37
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
Amanda and Frida arrive at the hotel and begin renovating after four years of war.
Episode: S9 E1 | 50:37
Watch 49:44
Seaside Hotel
A Midsummer’s Night
It's the summer of 1931, and the newspapers are full of articles about the world's crises.
Episode: S4 E1 | 49:44
Watch 45:04
Seaside Hotel
The Curse of Weyse
Fie’s younger sister Ane has arrived at the hotel after being fired by the priest’s wife.
Episode: S4 E2 | 45:04
Watch 48:53
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
1932: The regular guests are back at the hotel.
Episode: S5 E1 | 48:53
Watch 44:47
Seaside Hotel
Not a Bed of Roses
Two of the maids have fallen ill and consequently a fear arises in the kitchen
Episode: S4 E5 | 44:47
Watch 49:13
Seaside Hotel
Episode 6
January 1933: Madsen and Mr. Frigh convince Fie to open the hotel for a surprise party.
Episode: S5 E6 | 49:13
Watch 47:07
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Madsen is certain that Morten is trying to trick him and forces Max to spy for him.
Episode: S5 E5 | 47:07