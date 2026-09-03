Schedule changes on 88.5 NEPM

Starting Saturday, Sept. 12, NEPM is making some changes to the weekend broadcast schedule on 88.5 NEPM to better serve our listeners in western Mass. Weekends continue to feature a mix of local and national news, cultural and entertainment programs throughout the day, followed by music in the evenings from “Jazz Safari” with Kari Njiiri and “Tertulia” with Raquel Obregon.

"Left, Right & Center," a timely political discussion show with David Greene, former "Moring Edition" host, helping to parse today’s highly consequential political era, joins the 88.5 NEPM schedule Saturdays at 4 p.m.

This moves "Reveal" to Sundays at 4 p.m. and "Code Switch and Life Kit" to Sundays at 2 p.m.

"Throughline" will air its last episode on 88.5 NEPM on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. and will continue to be available wherever you get your podcasts.

Questions? Check our 88.5 NEPM radio schedule or email NEPM at hello@nepm.org.