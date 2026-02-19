NEPM Interns: Where Are They Now? From Media Mentor to PR Coordinator at Kossi Harris PR

NEPM has been a hub for internships for many years with great connections starting here.

I'm Ismary Santiago-Lugo and I'm the Director of Education at NEPM. I was an intern here myself, back in 2016, with WGBY. I supported the TV productions of "Presencia" and "Connecting Point." The experiences I've had here shaped my career and the connections I made have set me up for success. I want to make sure that our space continues to be one of community, connection, mentorship, and collaboration. Highlighting the stories of our former interns feels like a good start.

For our second story, we’ve chosen to highlight Maggie Kocsmiersky. Maggie participated in Media Lab as a high school student during the summers of 2021 and 2022. She then returned as a Media Mentor when she started college in 2023. Her experience as a high school participant, turned mentor, placed her in a unique leadership position during her participation in college. Maggie co-facilitated learning sessions, supported students through the media challenges and even hosted one of the Book’s For Young People Interviews the summer 2023.

Where are they now?

Maggie is at New York Fashion Institute of Technology, she is studying abroad in Paris and is the PR Coordinator at Kosi Harris PR after being their intern for almost a year.

Here are some of her thoughts about her time at NEPM:

How do you remember your experience with NEPM Media Lab?

I remember my experience with NEPM fondly, as it was the first experience I had with an internship and taught me a lot about networking and developing transferable skills. I made a lot of friends through the program as well, some of whom I still talk to. I specifically remember the projects we did, especially our projects with podcasting and reporting. I found it very formative and beneficial for my future projects in college and recreationally.

What’s something you learned that you would take with you throughout your career?

I learned a lot of basic skills in audio production, which I take with me to my current degree in advertising and marketing, as it gives me a better idea of what the audio producers I might be working with will need. Especially the journalism section--working in PR now gives me a leg up because I know what the reporting side needs for a story and how best to appeal for a story.

What advice would you give future interns?

I would say to soak up every piece of knowledge, rub every shoulder, this is a unique opportunity to catapult your career, in whatever field it may be.

Tell us what you’re up to these days?

Right now, I am the PR Coordinator with Kosi Harris PR, studying abroad in Paris, and working with every creative I can to produce portfolio media to develop my creative direction experience.