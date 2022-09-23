© 2022 New England Public Media

el puerto rico temp logo.jpg
El Puerto Rico

'Amatista,' 'Pitorro' and 'Isla Verde'

Published September 23, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
Composer Omar Surillo.
Courtesy
Composer Omar Surillo.

Hear three works by Omar Surillo that explore memories of growing up in Puerto Rico.

“Amatista” (Amethyst) is a work for cello and percussion in which Surillo recalls his grandmother’s collection of amethyst.

Both “Pittoro” and “Isla Verde” also explore Surillo's memories of Puetro Rico.

“Pittoro” incorporates tropical sounds of the music Surillo heard at family gatherings as a child. “Isla Verde,” which is named for his old neighborhood in San Juan, reflects some of the sadness of what he misses about his home.

