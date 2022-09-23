© 2022 New England Public Media

el puerto rico temp logo.jpg
El Puerto Rico

'Escenas' and 'Washy' from 'Ni Fú, Ni Fa'

Published September 23, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT
Composer Gabriel Bouche Caro.
Banff Centre For Arts And Creativity
Hear two compositions by Gabriel Bouche Caro.

Bouche Caro's work often explores concepts and perceptions of the identity of colonized peoples and their society.

“Escenas” (Scenes) is a duet for cello and clarinet that explores Bouche Caro's Puerto Rican culture and how it contributed to who he is today.

“Ni Fú, Ni Fa” (Neither Here Nor There) examines Puerto Rico’s current political status, and imagines possible future outcomes for the island.

The Victory Players’ performance of “Ni Fú, Ni Fa” features the first movement of the piece “Washy,” which represents the idea of the island becoming a state.

