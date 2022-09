Hear the work of two composers: Carlos Carrillo and Tony Solitro.

Carrillo’s “Para Observar los Cielos” (To Observe the Heavens) examines identity from the concept of iconic places, including a very special place in Puerto Rico, the Arecibo Observatory.

Solitro’s “Canción Exaltada” is a work about finding your voice, and was inspired by the liberation poetry of Julia de Burgos, an early 20th-century Puerto Rican poet and civil rights activist.