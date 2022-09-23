© 2022 New England Public Media

el puerto rico temp logo.jpg
El Puerto Rico

'Se Oyen los Lamentos por Doquier' and 'What My Mother Wrote'

Published September 23, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT
Composer Christian Quiñones.
Samuel Quiñones
/
Courtesy
Composer Christian Quiñones.

Hear two very personal compositions by Christian Quiñones.

“Se Oyen los Lamentos por Doquier” (The Mourning is Heard Everywhere) is based on a quote from a famous Puerto Rican song, “Lamento Borincano,” and is scored for marimba and flute.

“What My Mother Wrote” premiered in Holyoke, Massachusetts, in 2019. The composition is an intimate look at the miracle of life and the love between a mother and a son. The work was inspired by a request that Quiñones made to his mother and the resulting poem she wrote.

