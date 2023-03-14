The Winter Language

We were all about speaking today.

First we spoke to the earth, getting the low-down on local winter agriculture with Alice Coleman of Stony Hill Farm in Wilbraham and Phil Korman of CISA.

Then we got into the guts of linguistics and how it evolves in these United States with Amherst College professor Ilan Stavans through his new book "The People's Tongue: Americans and the English Language". The book features an essay by NEPM host and Merriam-Webster editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski, so we welcomed him into the studio as well!

We're also looking for our next location for Pizza Quest, so if you've got a recommendation in either North Adams or Williamstown, send an email to thefab413@nepm.org, or text to 1-800-639-9120, and we may just feast at your spot!

Full disclosure: CISA is an underwriter of NEPM