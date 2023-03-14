© 2023 New England Public Media

The Winter Language

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 14, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT
We were all about speaking today.

First we spoke to the earth, getting the low-down on local winter agriculture with Alice Coleman of Stony Hill Farm in Wilbraham and Phil Korman of CISA.

Then we got into the guts of linguistics and how it evolves in these United States with Amherst College professor Ilan Stavans through his new book "The People's Tongue: Americans and the English Language". The book features an essay by NEPM host and Merriam-Webster editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski, so we welcomed him into the studio as well!

We're also looking for our next location for Pizza Quest, so if you've got a recommendation in either North Adams or Williamstown, send an email to thefab413@nepm.org, or text to 1-800-639-9120, and we may just feast at your spot!

Full disclosure: CISA is an underwriter of NEPM

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
