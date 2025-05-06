© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

May 5, 2025: Expansions, contractions

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:18 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 learns about the Mass Kids Lit Festival with organizer Courtney Andree.
The Fabulous 413 learns about the Mass Kids Lit Festival with organizer Courtney Andree.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today our size is shifting to get larger and smaller simultaneously.

We talk with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, who explains the proposed cuts to NASA and the NSF and the potential impact on both academic institutions (like the five colleges) and American astronomical research as a whole.

Then, just to narrow our aperture a bit, we explore books all over the four counties! All week, Mass Kids Lit Festival will host events for kids of all ages and their grown ups all over western Massachusetts. It’s their first year expanding into the Berkshires, and we chat with organizer Courtney Andree about bringing Children’s Book Week to the Bay State and the many authors your little one can meet and collaborate with in the coming days.

Speaking of narrowing, a much beloved event with a long running history at the Shea Theater in Turner’s Falls has had to put a pause on this year’s occasion. The Immigrant Voices performance has gathered many students, clients and alumni of the Center for New Americans to share talent and culture with the community. Director Laurie Millman joins us to talk about the hard decision to put the series on hiatus and the shift in circumstances her organization is seeing.

Mr. Universe
May 5, 2025
Mass Kids Lit Fest
Immigrant Voices performance hiatus

