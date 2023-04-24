Making earth codes

We accidentally got collegiate today... and a little past tense.

First, Umass had a Bach Festival this weekend! As a part of the festivities, the Asian and Asian American Studies Arts and Culture Center brought three prominent composers and performers to campus to perform new works: Hyeyung Sol Yoon, Texu Kim, and Vijay Iyer. We talk with them about issues relating to western canon and how moving on from that influences their work now.

And since climate change is very very real, we sat down with some folx from the Five College area to check in on what their particular campuses are doing regarding sustainability. It was a crowded house with Beth Hooker from Smith College, Sara Draper from Hampshire College, Ezra Small from UMass Amherst, and Weston Dripps from Amherst College (one day we'll catch them all). Each of their sustainability initiatives is gaining ground, and we got to hear about how they're collaborating with other colleges and universities in the Bay State to do even better.