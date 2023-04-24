© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Making earth codes

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 24, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT
We accidentally got collegiate today... and a little past tense.

First, Umass had a Bach Festival this weekend! As a part of the festivities, the Asian and Asian American Studies Arts and Culture Center brought three prominent composers and performers to campus to perform new works: Hyeyung Sol Yoon, Texu Kim, and Vijay Iyer. We talk with them about issues relating to western canon and how moving on from that influences their work now.

And since climate change is very very real, we sat down with some folx from the Five College area to check in on what their particular campuses are doing regarding sustainability. It was a crowded house with Beth Hooker from Smith College, Sara Draper from Hampshire College, Ezra Small from UMass Amherst, and Weston Dripps from Amherst College (one day we'll catch them all). Each of their sustainability initiatives is gaining ground, and we got to hear about how they're collaborating with other colleges and universities in the Bay State to do even better.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICENVIRONMENTCLIMATE CHANGEHIGHER EDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
