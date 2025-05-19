© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

"Secret Mall Apartment," Cheap City, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 19, 2025 at 1:52 PM EDT
"Secret Mall Apartment" is a documentary screening at Amherst Cinema.
"Secret Mall Apartment" is a documentary screening at Amherst Cinema.
Cheap City appears on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Cheap City appears on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Have you ever looked at large architecture and wondered just how much space is being actually used, or how you could take advantage of that space?

Today, we speak to Michael Townsend, a member of Tape Art art collective, who answered both of those questions with resounding yeses. We learn about Secret Mall Apartment," a documentary about the 4-year-long inhabitable art project in a most unlikely spot, a hidden and unused space at the Providence Place Mall. You can catch the documentary and Townsend on May 19 in a screening and Q&A at Amherst Cinema.

We also say goodbye to Cheap City on today’s Live Music Friday. They've been democratizing dance floors across the east coast for years and performing one of their last shows in western Mass. at theMarigold Theater on May 17. Self described as "what would happen if Zappa and Fugazi were, for some reason, collaborating on a disco record,” Cheap City affirms that they weretasked by the city government of Cheap City to document life in the town." We find out how efforts to archive the town’s existence has led to a post-punk theatrical amalgam of psychedelic sound with many instruments and many slices of life.

And, at Tip Top Wine Shop, Miranda Brown introduces us to a grape we’d never heard of before, whose name is spelled wrong, but who tastes totally right, Pineau d’Aunis enters the Wine Thunderdome.

"Secret Mall Apartment"
Live music with Cheap City
Pineau d’Aunis for the Thunderdome

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
