© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 15, 2025: Green River Festival, school food pantry, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 16, 2025 at 11:59 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The 2025 Green River Festival will commence June 20 in Greenfield, MA.
1 of 3  — grove.png
The 2025 Green River Festival will commence June 20 in Greenfield, MA.
Courtesy / Green River Festival
John Sanders of DNP Sounds is the new director of the Green River Festival.
2 of 3  — Sanders0.jpg
John Sanders of DNP Sounds is the new director of the Green River Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
3 of 3  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

We have to lift you up after the tumult of yesterday’s conversation, and we do it with music since our favorite time of year is swiftly approaching.

June 20-22, the Green River Festival will descend on the Franklin County Fairgrounds, bringing over 40 bands, local vendors and our community together (with hopefully better weather than last year). For the second year, John Sanders of DSP Shows is at the helm of USS GRF, and we talk to him about the lessons learned from last year, the gems in this year's lineup and how music brings us all together in times of trial.

While we’re in the neighborhood, we sneak around the corner to Franklin County Technical School (FCTS) where the students have just been given an important resource on campus. We chat with school counselor Taryn Canfield about the brand new food pantry for students and how you can help them keep it stocked.

Plus, we welcome back Congressman Jim McGovern and discuss some of the struggles he’s been facing since the death of his daughter, including the ICE raids in Worcester and protecting SNAP benefits and other budget line items that need fighting for on Capitol Hill.

Green River Festival with John Sanders
FCTS food pantry
McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern
May 15, 2025

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSFOODEDUCATIONCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith