Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

In flavor, in verse, in governance

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 19, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT
Four women wearing shirts that say "saffron" singing inside a radio studio.
1 of 6  — Saffron in studio1.jpg
(from left) Valerie Randall, Amanda Fowski, Sue Berry, and Christine Bulgini of Saffron in studio
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Rich Michaelson sits in studio, holding both his and Martin Espada's latest books
2 of 6  — Rich Michaelson
Poet Rich Michaelson in the NEPM studio, with his and Martin Espada's latest books
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Rep. Jim McGovern (center) on a visit to Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
3 of 6  — mcgovern robots.jpg
Rep. Jim McGovern (center) on a visit to Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Submitted
The four women of the group Saffron have their backs to the camera to show the text "Spice Girls"
4 of 6  — Saffron Puns
(from left) Valerie Randall, Amanda Fowski, Sue Berry, and Christine Bulgini of Saffron, showing the pun-tastic backs of their shirts.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Poet Martín Espada won a 2021 National Book Award for the collection "Floaters."
5 of 6
David Gonzalez / Courtesy David Gonzalez
Marcos Carrera, Director of Music at the Conservatory of the Arts Magnet School, Springfield
6 of 6

Collaboration is the name of the game.

We're pretty sure that Rep. Jim McGovern wishes that word was a little more prevalent in his goings-on Capitol Hill-wise. But debt ceiling and resignation woes aside, the congressman himself has been up to a lot of working with other folx, including using a little technology to aid in a recent commencement speech.

Collaboration is at the very core of singing with other people, and we hear it in regional champions, all-female barbershop quartet Saffron. The four women who make up the group, Valerie Randall, Amanda Fowski, Sue Berry, and Christine Bulgini, stopped by the studios after teaching a master class on the genre to some of Marcos Carreras' students at Springfield Conservatory of the Arts. Saffron competes in the Northeast Regional Sweet Adeline's Competition on May19th, seeking to regain their title.

And working together although your events are very far apart is what we got two former poet laureates to do. Martín Espada and Rich Michaelson will each be giving readings on May 20th: Espada at a benefit for the LAVA center, and Michaelson at Forbes Library (with Michaelson giving a bonus reading through Zoom on May 21st). In addition to hearing some of their new work, we also get a glimpse of the neighborhood in which they both grew up.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSBOOKSMUSICGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith