Rosé means bees

So much happening this weekend, let's dig in.

First, we head back to Lenox to enter the Wine Thunderdome once again. Nejaime's Wine Cellars has set a pretty high precedent for these, and it is our first setting for a rosé showdown. Once again, Joe Nejaime has us doing our tasting blind, which is always a fun extra challenge.

Then we skip across the mountains to discover that modern beekeeping has its roots in Franklin County. Beefest is now in its 13th year of celebrating Greenfield's connection to our pollinating friends with art, demonstrations, and more. Organizer, and one of the founders of the festival, Sandy Thomas stops by to give us a rundown of the festival goings-on as well as a look at how reverend Lorenzo L. Langstroth's innovations still have impact today.

And for Live music Friday, we bring in some big guns with Pamela Means, whose musical versatility simply cannot be contained. She's got a slew of gigs coming up all over New England, but you can often catch her at Luthier's Co-Op in Easthampton, where she's got a Jazz Residency happening every third Thursday. We dig into her musical history, wicked cool cover choices, and her passion for justice and protest songs.