© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Rosé means bees

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 21, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
beewalk.jpg
1 of 8  — beewalk.jpg
A decorated crosswalk at Greenfield's Bee Festival
courtesy of Greenfield Bee Festival
Three people with wine glasses, one on the far left sniffing the contents, the other two talking.
2 of 8  — Fab 413 at Nejaime's Wine Cellar
The hosts of the Fabulous 413 with Joe Nejaime (right) during the Rose thunderdome
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Pamela Means stands smiling in studio with her guitar and a pair of headphones on
3 of 8  — Pamela Means on Fab 413
Pamela Means in the NEPM studios
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Three people arranged around a radio console. From the left they are Monte Belmonte, Sandy Thomas of Greenfield Beefest, and Kaliis Smith.
4 of 8  — Fab 413 with Sandy Thomas of Bee Fest
(from left) Monte Belmonte, Sandy Thomas of Greenfield Beefest, and Kaliis Smith
The Fabulous 413 / New England Public Media
Two bottles of rose wine next to several glasses on a granite countertop. Slightly behind the bottles is a microwave
5 of 8  — The two wines of the Rose Thunderdome
The two roses of the Wine Thunderdome
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Pamela Means playing her guitar
6 of 8  — pamela_means_pic_w_guitar_by_julian_parker-burns_300dpi.jpg
Pamela Means
Julian Parker Burns / Pamela Means
beefest logo.jpg
7 of 8  — beefest logo.jpg
The Logo for Greenfield's Bee Festival
Greenfield Bee Fest / Greenfield Bee Fest
a plate of cheese and crackers sits in the center of a glass table
8 of 8  — platter of cheese
The cheese is nearly as important as the wine at Nejaime's Wine Cellar
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media

So much happening this weekend, let's dig in.

First, we head back to Lenox to enter the Wine Thunderdome once again. Nejaime's Wine Cellars has set a pretty high precedent for these, and it is our first setting for a rosé showdown. Once again, Joe Nejaime has us doing our tasting blind, which is always a fun extra challenge.

Then we skip across the mountains to discover that modern beekeeping has its roots in Franklin County. Beefest is now in its 13th year of celebrating Greenfield's connection to our pollinating friends with art, demonstrations, and more. Organizer, and one of the founders of the festival, Sandy Thomas stops by to give us a rundown of the festival goings-on as well as a look at how reverend Lorenzo L. Langstroth's innovations still have impact today.

And for Live music Friday, we bring in some big guns with Pamela Means, whose musical versatility simply cannot be contained. She's got a slew of gigs coming up all over New England, but you can often catch her at Luthier's Co-Op in Easthampton, where she's got a Jazz Residency happening every third Thursday. We dig into her musical history, wicked cool cover choices, and her passion for justice and protest songs.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSWINE & SPIRITSAGRICULTUREFESTIVALSMUSICHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith