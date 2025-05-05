May 2, 2025: Good news for the genre agnostic

Today we've got copious amounts of music, some joy of saving the planet and two sterling examples of resisting labels within one’s artwork.

One of our neighbors to the north is about to make a visit to the area, Canadian independent artist JayWood . We chat with him about his day job as a postal worker, the impact that grief has had on some of his most poignant works and the clandestine meeting that lead to his collaboration and tour with tUnE-yArDs .

And, right here at home, singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst just released a whole new album in March and will celebrate the accomplishment at the Iron Horse next week . After two years of begging and pleading, we finally get her into the studio to talk about the wealth of musical talent within her family, the wide variety of sounds that find her fretboard and what spurred her to collaborate with so many folx on this batch of songs.

Plus, in Lenox, although we are in troubling times, not all news is bad news. At Dare Bottleshop with Ben and Mary Daire, we taste through some vineyards that are engaged with more sustainable growing practices and learn about their event with climate optimist and local author Anne Therese Genari next Tuesday.

JayWood Listen • 17:45

Live Music Friday with Kris Delmhorst Listen • 26:18