The Fabulous 413

May 2, 2025: Good news for the genre agnostic

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 5, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
Musician Kris Delmhorst appears on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Musician Kris Delmhorst appears on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Chris Schwantner / NEPM

Today we've got copious amounts of music, some joy of saving the planet and two sterling examples of resisting labels within one’s artwork.

One of our neighbors to the north is about to make a visit to the area, Canadian independent artist JayWood. We chat with him about his day job as a postal worker, the impact that grief has had on some of his most poignant works and the clandestine meeting that lead to his collaboration and tour with tUnE-yArDs.

And, right here at home, singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst just released a whole new album in March and will celebrate the accomplishment at the Iron Horse next week. After two years of begging and pleading, we finally get her into the studio to talk about the wealth of musical talent within her family, the wide variety of sounds that find her fretboard and what spurred her to collaborate with so many folx on this batch of songs.

Plus, in Lenox, although we are in troubling times, not all news is bad news. At Dare Bottleshop with Ben and Mary Daire, we taste through some vineyards that are engaged with more sustainable growing practices and learn about their event with climate optimist and local author Anne Therese Genari next Tuesday.

JayWood
Live Music Friday with Kris Delmhorst
Wine Thunderdome
Sustainable wine production at Dare Bottleshop

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREWINE & SPIRITSMUSICLive Music SessionsTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeALCOHOL
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
