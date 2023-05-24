© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Dance like the trees are freezing

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 24, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT
Three people stand in front of a golf cart. The one furthest to the left holds a microphone towards the one furthest to the right.
1 of 6  — PXL_20230512_143840136.jpg
(from left) Monte Belmonte, Matthew Eriksen of the BSO, and Tom Leahy of Tanglewood
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Three people in various dance poses smile at the camera
2 of 6  — Jen Polins of SCDT
Jen Polins of the School for Contemporary Dance and Thought (center) joins the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Chuck Dube / New England Public Media
Charles Darwin and his evolutionary finches were the theme of Mike's Maze in 2009.
3 of 6  — Charles Darwin and his evolutionary finches were the theme of Mike's Maze in 2009.
Charles Darwin and his evolutionary finches were the theme of Mike's Maze in 2009.
Courtesy of Warner Farm
Two trees on a lawn with a small building behind them to the left
4 of 6  — trees at tanglewood
A birch and a beech on the Tanglewood grounds.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Many dancers dressed brightly on a dark stage, bright lights cast shadow behind them
5 of 6  — SCDT perf.jpg
A performance by the School for Contemporary Dance and Thought
courtesty of SCDT
A Man in a blue shirt that reads "Sunderland" stand in front of a large woodshed
6 of 6  —  David Wissemann (@10thgenfarmer)
Dave Wissemann of Millstone Market, Warner Farm, and Mike's Maze
courtesy of Dave Wissemann

Today we peek behind the curtain.

There's synergy to be found in young folx collaborating and figuring out new paths of expression. The School of Dance and Contemporary Thought approaches this from several fronts: working with other youth arts group, and by fostering it's own young pre-professional company in The Hatchery. Both prongs of this philosophy have shows this weekend at the Academy of Music in Northampton and we chat with Artistic Director and Founder Jen Polins about fostering a blossoming dance culture in the valley.

There's adaptations to be found in Sunderland. Dave Wisseman of Millstone Market, Warner's Farm, and Mike's Maze gives us a real look at how devastating last week's frost has been, and at how learning on the go helped them not only survive that late season freeze but the pandemic as well. Also about his love for strawberries (which mostly managed to survive).

And there's growth to be found in the mountains. We head to Tanglewood to visit it's namesake. Which isn't to say that the woods are tangled, but that their tales may be. So we seek out groundskeeper Thomas Leahy
(who we have affectionately dubbed the Lorax-in-residence) to discover all things arboreal at the BSO's summer home. Between he and senior publicist Matthew Erikson we get a full view of the symphony of trees on their grounds, and their efforts to keep them in harmony.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTUREENVIRONMENTMUSICDANCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith