Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct 18th: Everything is new again

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam Webster (right), with Monte Belmonte at the new Greenfield Public Library
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam Webster (right), with Monte Belmonte at the new Greenfield Public Library

Sometimes the wheel does need a little innovation.

Noah Webster certainly thought so where English was concerned. The dictionary compiler not only sought to collect words, but had several ideas about ways to simplify and distinguish American English. To celebrate National Dictionary Day, observed on Webster's birthday Oct. 16th, The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam-Webster in Springfield, takes us on a quick tour through his successful and unsuccessful attempts to alter the spelling of several words.

We get to convene with Peter Marchetti, the second person seeking the mayor's seat in Pittsfield, as we continue our efforts to speak with each of the mayoral candidates in the seven contested races for this election season in western Massachusetts. Things have gotten a little heated in this race, which is one of 2 contests without an incumbent, so we ask about how Marchetti sees himself in the future of the city, as well as about his adorably named fur babies.

And Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, talks to us about his journey to see the first Pakistani person become an astronaut, and shares his thoughts about how it occurred through space tourism with Virgin Galactic, and how that industry could shape the future of the skies.

ARTS & CULTURE EDUCATION WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS SCIENCE GOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
