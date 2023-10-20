© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 4th: Cheffy NERO Rhythms

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
(from left) NEPM Jazz Host Bex Taylor, Pablo Yglesias and Justin Cohen of Peace & Rhythm Records, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
We're steeping today's show in music.

Some of that music is metaphoric. 690 new words were recently added to Springfield's local dictionary, Merriam-Webster, this week, with a whole section of them deriving from the culinary field. We feast with The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, upon some of these new entries, familiar and foreign, and ponder their emergence into more standard parlance.

Some of that music is classic. The New England Repertory Orchestra has its season opener this week at The Shea Theater in Turners/Great Falls this Friday, Oct. 6th. Artistic Director Cailin Marcel-Manson joins us to talk not just of the importance of making symphonic and orchestral music more accessible, but of his recent adventures teaching and touring in Italy.

And some of that music is finding new formats. We speak with three of the team of DJs behind Peace & Rhythm Records, which seeks to bring both global and local sounds to vinyl format. Pablo Yglesias aka DJ Bongohead, Justin Cohen aka Studebaker Hawk, and NEPM's own Bex Taylor show us some of their more interesting finds and let us know what is fun and fullfilling about finding sounds that often are on the fringes.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith