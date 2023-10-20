Oct. 4th: Cheffy NERO Rhythms

We're steeping today's show in music.

Some of that music is metaphoric. 690 new words were recently added to Springfield's local dictionary, Merriam-Webster, this week, with a whole section of them deriving from the culinary field. We feast with The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, upon some of these new entries, familiar and foreign, and ponder their emergence into more standard parlance.

Some of that music is classic. The New England Repertory Orchestra has its season opener this week at The Shea Theater in Turners/Great Falls this Friday, Oct. 6th. Artistic Director Cailin Marcel-Manson joins us to talk not just of the importance of making symphonic and orchestral music more accessible, but of his recent adventures teaching and touring in Italy.

And some of that music is finding new formats. We speak with three of the team of DJs behind Peace & Rhythm Records, which seeks to bring both global and local sounds to vinyl format. Pablo Yglesias aka DJ Bongohead, Justin Cohen aka Studebaker Hawk, and NEPM's own Bex Taylor show us some of their more interesting finds and let us know what is fun and fullfilling about finding sounds that often are on the fringes.