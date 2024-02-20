Jan. 19, 2024: Take me out

We are joined by Josh Kantor to talk about what it's like to be the Boston Red Sox's resident organist. After 21 years since securing the gig, he recounts his favorite memories on the job and the feeling of connecting to the crowd through music. Consistent with the nature of the job, he answers song requests for our listeners.

We leave the studio to go to the Jackalope and meet with our favorite mixologist, Sean Billson, to try some mocktails in spirit of Dry January. It turns out a lot can be possible with non-alcoholic drinks when you have the right balance of flavors. Billson expands our palates and walks us through what's involved in coming up with tasty drinks that lack the buzz.

We continue Live Music Friday with the Muswell Hillbillies before they offer a career retrospective of the musician Tom Petty at the Drake in Amherst. They will cover the legendary musician's formative years in Gainsville, Florida and subsequent five decades of success. Formed in 2010, the Muswell Hillbillies have spent the years honoring various musicians along with releasing a successful 2019 single; we chat with them about the band's journey and hear their music live in the studio.