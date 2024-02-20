© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 19, 2024: Take me out

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 20, 2024 at 1:52 PM EST
Organist Josh Kantor is projected on a large-scale electronic display at Fenway Park.
Organist Josh Kantor is projected on a large-scale electronic display at Fenway Park.
Bartender Sean Billson is with Monte Belmonte at Jackalope Restaurant.
Bartender Sean Billson is with Monte Belmonte at Jackalope Restaurant.
The Muswell Hillbillies are playing live on air.
The Muswell Hillbillies are playing live on air.
We are joined by Josh Kantor to talk about what it's like to be the Boston Red Sox's resident organist. After 21 years since securing the gig, he recounts his favorite memories on the job and the feeling of connecting to the crowd through music. Consistent with the nature of the job, he answers song requests for our listeners.

We leave the studio to go to the Jackalope and meet with our favorite mixologist, Sean Billson, to try some mocktails in spirit of Dry January. It turns out a lot can be possible with non-alcoholic drinks when you have the right balance of flavors. Billson expands our palates and walks us through what's involved in coming up with tasty drinks that lack the buzz.

We continue Live Music Friday with the Muswell Hillbillies before they offer a career retrospective of the musician Tom Petty at the Drake in Amherst. They will cover the legendary musician's formative years in Gainsville, Florida and subsequent five decades of success. Formed in 2010, the Muswell Hillbillies have spent the years honoring various musicians along with releasing a successful 2019 single; we chat with them about the band's journey and hear their music live in the studio.

MUSICAL SPORTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
