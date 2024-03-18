-
We talk with Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart about Tanglewood's summer program, listen to the tunes of Rani Arbo and Daisy Mahem, and try two white Burgundies for this weeks Thunderdome.
We bring this week's Thunderdome to Juicebox Wine Bar, listen to the melodies of Dennis Crommett, and discuss this weekend's Academy Awards with local film heads.
We hear about the return of the Northampton Record Fair, celebrate Dr. Seuss at the Springfield Museums, welcome musical guests Eavesdrop, and drink Croatian wines for today's Thunderdome.
We get a glimpse into the local punk scene with the band Film & Gender, go to Paper City Fabrics in Holyoke, talk about CSAs at Rivershed Farm, and celebrate a year of Thunderdomes.
We chat with local author Kelly Link about her new novel, head to Tip Top Wine Shop for this week's Thunderdome, and listen to some chamber music with Sophie et Adam of Tiny Glass Tavern.
We host singer-songwriter Sean Rowe for Live Music Friday, taste some maple sugar at the North Hadley Sugar Shack, and try two French appellation wines at Table and Vine.
We talk to David Rothstein about being a snow sculpting gold medalist, compare two wines from the early 2000s, and bring in the Colony Motel for Live Music Friday.
We talk about the intersection of art and equity with folx from the Art for the Soul Gallery, welcome Misty Blues to play for Live Music Friday, and go to Greece for our latest wine Thunderdome.
We imbibe a few mocktails with Sean Billson for "Dry January," invite the Muswell Hillbillies to the studio for Live Music Friday, and chat with Boston Red Sox's organist, Josh Kantor, while he performs live requests.
We talk with musician Peter Mulvey about his upcoming album, chat with the key players putting together the Springfield Symphony Orchestra's celebration of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and compare wines with sommelier Ken Washburn.