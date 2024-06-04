June 3, 2024: Freedom Spears

We talk with Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) President Paul Lambert and NEPM Jazz a la Mode host Avery Sharpe about the second annual SSO Juneteenth celebration. Free and open to all, they tell us how the Freedom Day Concert is a way to embrace the community now and for the years to come.

And, we don’t just love asparagus, we love farms, too! We revisit our fun at the NEPM Asparagus Festival where a whole lot of folx learned how to properly bunch asparagus for sport. We share our conversations with two people who care a lot about small farmers, Mass. State Senator Jo Comerford and Mass. Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle. We see which one can put together a pound of asparagus the fastest.