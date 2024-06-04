© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

June 3, 2024: Freedom Spears

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:54 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Monte and Kaliis are with SSO President Paul Lambert and NEPM Jazz a la Mode host Avery Sharpe to talk about the upcoming SSO Juneteenth concert.
1 of 1  — PXL_20240603_193549589.jpg
Monte and Kaliis are with SSO President Paul Lambert and NEPM Jazz a la Mode host Avery Sharpe to talk about the upcoming SSO Juneteenth concert.
NEPM

We talk with Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) President Paul Lambert and NEPM Jazz a la Mode host Avery Sharpe about the second annual SSO Juneteenth celebration. Free and open to all, they tell us how the Freedom Day Concert is a way to embrace the community now and for the years to come.

And, we don’t just love asparagus, we love farms, too! We revisit our fun at the NEPM Asparagus Festival where a whole lot of folx learned how to properly bunch asparagus for sport. We share our conversations with two people who care a lot about small farmers, Mass. State Senator Jo Comerford and Mass. Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle. We see which one can put together a pound of asparagus the fastest.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTUREMUSICCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith