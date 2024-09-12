© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 11, 2024: Debatable

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 12, 2024 at 4:02 PM EDT
"Exorcism=Liberation" is the latest installment of a public arts project by Yanira Castro is exhibited at the A.P.E. Ltd. Gallery in Northampton.
The crowd at NEPM's debate watch party spilled out onto the street.
The Fabulous 413 chatted with the Old 97's ahead of their show at The Drake in Amherst.
We’re exploring new connections with ourselves, each other, the land, and our creative spark

So we head to a new exhibit that has threads not just all over the valley, but halfway across the country as well. “Exorcism=Liberation” is the title segment of a three part multidisciplinary public art project addressing discourse, colonialism, and our inextricable ties to both. We speak with the artist behind the work, Yanira Castro, as well as Kathy Couch, curator and administrator at A.P.E. Ltd.Gallery, about the many landscapes that inspired the work, the myriad of ways you can experience the exhibit, including a dinner at the gallery, and the importance of holding physical space to digest the predominantly digital work.

We also head to Amherst where the Old 97’s will take to the stage at The Drake. The band has put out their 13th album, which just so happens to coincide with the 30th anniversary of their very first album. We chat with lead singer and guitarist Rhett Miller about the drive of this new LP, all of his geeky passions, and the pains and pleasures of growing into their name.

And, last night many of us gathered at the White Lion in Amherst to watch what might be the only presidential debate between candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. We’ll hear from many of the folx who joined us why that evening was important to witness, and how they thought it went.

"Exorcism=Liberation"
Rhett Miller of the Old 97's
Presidential debate recap

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
