Feb. 6, 2025: New sounds for uncertain times

We get to find out more about “ MORE LOVE ,” curated concert series put together by Secret Planet, De La Luz Soundstage and Original Ting Music to bring the best electronic dance music from around the globe to Holyoke.

We speak with one of the folx taking to the turntables this Saturday, Deejay Theory , about bringing the sounds of the Bay area to the Bay state, digging into some of the lesser known genres that will totally get you grooving and venturing the dance music landscape as a whole.

And Secret Planet’s own Edo Mor joins to talk about the impetus for the event some of the other ways the international music “CSA” is bringing the sounds of the world to the 4 counties of western Mass., including their upcoming Almost Spring Weekender .