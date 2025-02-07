© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 6, 2025: New sounds for uncertain times

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 7, 2025 at 3:35 PM EST
Colliderfest curator and international music enthusiast Edo Mor
1 of 2  — Edo Mor.jpg
Colliderfest curator and international music enthusiast Edo Mor
Julian Parker Burns / courtesy of artist
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
2 of 2
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
File Photo / Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com

We get to find out more about “MORE LOVE,” curated concert series put together by Secret Planet, De La Luz Soundstage and Original Ting Music to bring the best electronic dance music from around the globe to Holyoke.

We speak with one of the folx taking to the turntables this Saturday, Deejay Theory, about bringing the sounds of the Bay area to the Bay state, digging into some of the lesser known genres that will totally get you grooving and venturing the dance music landscape as a whole.

And Secret Planet’s own Edo Mor joins to talk about the impetus for the event some of the other ways the international music “CSA” is bringing the sounds of the world to the 4 counties of western Mass., including their upcoming Almost Spring Weekender.

Plus, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern addresses a LOT of listener questions. We gain his take on Elon Musk’s recent actions, the plight of the U.S.Treasury and USAID, cryptocurrency and more.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
