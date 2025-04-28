April 25, 2025: Treehouse Escaper

What do you get when you mix a novel approach to foster care, devised theater, and youth leadership all in one place?

The answer is Truth Tellers Theater , an inter-generational theater group where cast members use the healing powers of storytelling, community and performance to share their own tales with audiences each spring. We head to Holyoke to talk with folx from the Treehouse Foundation, Heroes Youth Leadership Program and the Truth Tellers ensemble about the strength of their collaboration, the history of their short but impactful past and the bevvy of upcoming programming, including the Runway 5k at a local airport next weekend.

Live Music Friday puts dance in your orbit with the space-psych-rock disco that is Escaper . We hear some of their music before they perform at The Iron Horse.