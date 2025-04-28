© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

April 25, 2025: Treehouse Escaper

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:18 PM EDT
Brookyln-based band Escaper joined The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday before their performance at The Iron Horse in Northampton.
The Fabulous 413 learns about the healing powers of storytelling with the Truth Tellers Theater.
What do you get when you mix a novel approach to foster care, devised theater, and youth leadership all in one place?

The answer is Truth Tellers Theater, an inter-generational theater group where cast members use the healing powers of storytelling, community and performance to share their own tales with audiences each spring. We head to Holyoke to talk with folx from the Treehouse Foundation, Heroes Youth Leadership Program and the Truth Tellers ensemble about the strength of their collaboration, the history of their short but impactful past and the bevvy of upcoming programming, including the Runway 5k at a local airport next weekend.

Live Music Friday puts dance in your orbit with the space-psych-rock disco that is Escaper. We hear some of their music before they perform at The Iron Horse.

Plus, we get a preview of the upcoming Italian Wine Festival at Provisions in North Amherst with a north vs south Thunderdome with a tasty cheese guest appearance.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
