Comedian Julio Torres, Kaliope Jones, Ciarra Fragale, Freshgrass Institute

It feels only right considering how much music we’ve filled this week with, that we go out with more music.

We revisit the celebrations of our compatriots in community radio arms for Live Music Friday. Started by a group of students of the Institute for the Musical Arts a decade ago, Kalliope Jones has since blossomed into the power rock trio we know them as today. They visit our studios before you can catch them at the Valley Free Radio birthday party this weekend.

And, out in North Adams, a new way to see and engage with music has just arrived. The Freshgrass Institute has just launched workshops, residency programs, fellowships and commissions to support artists. We meet Director Sue Killam and hear from someone who is not only playing at the Freshgrass Institute this weekend, but who will also take the stage at Northampton’s Transformance 35 in a few weeks, friend of the show and fellow Kate Bush enthusiast Ciarra Fragale .