Comedian Julio Torres, Kaliope Jones, Ciarra Fragale, Freshgrass Institute

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 11, 2025 at 2:11 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to comedian Julio Torres before his set at MASS MoCA.
The Fabulous 413 talks to comedian Julio Torres before his set at MASS MoCA.
It feels only right considering how much music we’ve filled this week with, that we go out with more music.

We revisit the celebrations of our compatriots in community radio arms for Live Music Friday. Started by a group of students of the Institute for the Musical Arts a decade ago, Kalliope Jones has since blossomed into the power rock trio we know them as today. They visit our studios before you can catch them at the Valley Free Radio birthday party this weekend.

And, out in North Adams, a new way to see and engage with music has just arrived. The Freshgrass Institute has just launched workshops, residency programs, fellowships and commissions to support artists. We meet Director Sue Killam and hear from someone who is not only playing at the Freshgrass Institute this weekend, but who will also take the stage at Northampton’s Transformance 35 in a few weeks, friend of the show and fellow Kate Bush enthusiast Ciarra Fragale.

Plus, just around the corner at MASS MoCA, an innovative creator with a unique approach to comedy will perform. We talk to Julio Torres about his inspirations before the laughter begins at his stand up this evening.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith