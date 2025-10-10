© 2025 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Berkshire Harvest Festival, Bogin Playscape Project, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.

We're creating the spaces for community to come together.

In the Berkshires, it's found in one of the country's oldest public gardens. The Berkshire Botanical Garden is getting ready for the autumn with its yearly celebration of the season, and will host its annual Harvest Festival this weekend. We speak with executive director Mike Beck about the festivities that people can experience on their grounds this weekend, as well as the ways they can help you with getting your own garden winter ready.

At the Brewery at Four Star Farms in Northfield, you can support littles all across the area to have indoor playspaces that will encourage their active growth and development. The Bogin Playscape Project is holding a fundraiser at the location this Sunday, Oct. 12, and we speak with the man who's been building these structures for kids for 50 years, Tom Murphy, about the importance of physical play.

And U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern still has a bit of a break from legislating as the federal government is still shut down at the moment, and speaks with us about the ghost town Capitol Hill has become, the unlikely allies that are appearing as the shut down drags on, the proposed cease fire and more.

