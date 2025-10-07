© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

'Harvesting Legacy,' Avery Sharpe on tour, Mr. Universe on World Space Week

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 7, 2025 at 12:48 PM EDT
NEPM Jazz à la Mode host Avery Sharpe, left, and Lindsey Peterson, pastor at South Church in Springfield, talk about Sharpe's performance of his work "I Am My Neighbor's Keeper" at NEPM Studios.
1 of 3  — AverySharpe.jpg
NEPM Jazz à la Mode host Avery Sharpe, left, and Lindsey Peterson, pastor at South Church in Springfield, talk about Sharpe's performance of his work “I Am My Neighbor's Keeper" at NEPM Studios.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Author Michael Hutton-Woodland, left, with The Fabulous 413 hosts Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith, at NEPM Studios in Springfield.
2 of 3  — HarvestingLegacy.jpg
Author Michael Hutton-Woodland, left, with The Fabulous 413 hosts Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith, at NEPM Studios in Springfield.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 3  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’re looking at the many ways we care for each other.

Including the connections between that care and the land. The novel "Harvesting Legacy: A Farm’s Journey" explores the fate of one farm as its steward ages and is no longer able to care for the parcel in his age as he once was. The book looks at the choices and paths afforded to him and we’ll speak with its author Michael Hutton-Woodland about the inspirations and lessons learned in its pages.

We’ll also talk with world renowned bassist and NEPM Jazz à la Mode host Avery Sharpe about his current New England tour, which is taking his work “I Am My Neighbor's Keeper” and putting it in the sanctuaries of New England including South Church in Springfield on Oct. 8. That congregation’s pastor Lindsey Peterson joins us to explore the connections this work and sound itself has to faith and community.

And Mr. Universe, Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed, helps us celebrate World Space Week, while taking note of the dramatic rise in satellites and how that is connected to a film being shown at Amherst Cinema for their Bellwether Film Series.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
