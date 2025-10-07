'Harvesting Legacy,' Avery Sharpe on tour, Mr. Universe on World Space Week

We’re looking at the many ways we care for each other.

Including the connections between that care and the land. The novel "Harvesting Legacy: A Farm’s Journey" explores the fate of one farm as its steward ages and is no longer able to care for the parcel in his age as he once was. The book looks at the choices and paths afforded to him and we’ll speak with its author Michael Hutton-Woodland about the inspirations and lessons learned in its pages.

We’ll also talk with world renowned bassist and NEPM Jazz à la Mode host Avery Sharpe about his current New England tour, which is taking his work “I Am My Neighbor's Keeper” and putting it in the sanctuaries of New England including South Church in Springfield on Oct. 8. That congregation’s pastor Lindsey Peterson joins us to explore the connections this work and sound itself has to faith and community.

And Mr. Universe, Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed, helps us celebrate World Space Week, while taking note of the dramatic rise in satellites and how that is connected to a film being shown at Amherst Cinema for their Bellwether Film Series.