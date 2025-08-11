Valley Free Radio, Antenna Cloud Farm, McGoverning with McGovern

If you’re listening to us, you probably already believe in the power of community radio.

Today, we honor a station that’s rooted in the Asparagus Valley and who is celebrating a milestone this weekend. Valley Free Radio will celebrate 20 years of broadcasting this weekend with a birthday party, and we speak with board members Betsy Lancto and Ed Malachowski about the importance of fostering community on the airwaves.

And, the new season for Antenna Cloud Farm launches this weekend with innovative virtuosos from all over the globe coming to the idyllic hills of Gill to create and perform. We hear about the performances you can see all month with founder Michi Wiancko and get a taste of the pair you can catch this very weekend, Duo Yumeno .