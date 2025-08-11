© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Valley Free Radio, Antenna Cloud Farm, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 11, 2025 at 1:49 PM EDT
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
1 of 2
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR
Violinist and Antenna Cloud Farm founder Michi Wiancko plays live on the Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — 240625 413_00.jpg
Violinist and Antenna Cloud Farm founder Michi Wiancko plays live on the Fabulous 413.
Tony Dunne / NEPM

If you’re listening to us, you probably already believe in the power of community radio.

Today, we honor a station that’s rooted in the Asparagus Valley and who is celebrating a milestone this weekend. Valley Free Radio will celebrate 20 years of broadcasting this weekend with a birthday party, and we speak with board members Betsy Lancto and Ed Malachowski about the importance of fostering community on the airwaves.

And, the new season for Antenna Cloud Farm launches this weekend with innovative virtuosos from all over the globe coming to the idyllic hills of Gill to create and perform. We hear about the performances you can see all month with founder Michi Wiancko and get a taste of the pair you can catch this very weekend, Duo Yumeno.

Plus, Congressman Jim McGovern gets way into a Massachusetts innovation that is now plaguing the nation, gerrymandering, and its possible effects on the legislative branch. Plus, he discusses the undying issue of the Epstein files and more.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
