K&E Theatre Group on Sondheim, composer Rafiq Bhatia, Norma Dream on Live Music Friday

We've got some music to serenade the end of the week.

We’ll head to Northampton where a theater company has narrowed their focus to performing only musicals. They open with one of the more difficult offerings from Steven Sondheim: K&E Theatre Group takes on "Sunday in the Park with George." We speak with members of the company and explore the challenges of putting on a show that is about more than just a painting, and the appeal of musicals overall.

We’ll also chat with composer Rafiq Bhatia about his two solo albums from this year that paint very different sonic landscapes. The Oscar-nominated member of Son Lux performs at the Hope Center for the Arts in Springfield tonight and we'll delve into how they make such picturesque modern sounds, and look at the difference between his many varied projects.

And for Live Music Friday, Norma Dream joins us to celebrate the release of their newest album before you can party with them at their album release party at Bombyx in Florence. And it’s actually a pizza party so it’s extra cool.

