© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

K&E Theatre Group on Sondheim, composer Rafiq Bhatia, Norma Dream on Live Music Friday

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 14, 2025 at 12:22 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sets for a production of "Sunday in the Park with George," a musical by Stephen Sondheim inspired by the famous painting by Georges Seurat, put on by K&E Theatre Group in Northampton.
1 of 2  — SundaysGeorge1.jpg
Sets for a production of "Sunday in the Park with George," a musical by Stephen Sondheim inspired by the famous painting by Georges Seurat, put on by K&E Theatre Group in Northampton.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Monte Belmonte interviews members of the "Sunday in the Park with George" company at K&E Theatre Group.
2 of 2  — SundaysGeorge2.jpg
Monte Belmonte interviews members of the "Sunday in the Park with George" company at K&E Theatre Group.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We've got some music to serenade the end of the week.

We’ll head to Northampton where a theater company has narrowed their focus to performing only musicals. They open with one of the more difficult offerings from Steven Sondheim: K&E Theatre Group takes on "Sunday in the Park with George." We speak with members of the company and explore the challenges of putting on a show that is about more than just a painting, and the appeal of musicals overall.

We’ll also chat with composer Rafiq Bhatia about his two solo albums from this year that paint very different sonic landscapes. The Oscar-nominated member of Son Lux performs at the Hope Center for the Arts in Springfield tonight and we'll delve into how they make such picturesque modern sounds, and look at the difference between his many varied projects.

And for Live Music Friday, Norma Dream joins us to celebrate the release of their newest album before you can party with them at their album release party at Bombyx in Florence. And it’s actually a pizza party so it’s extra cool.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICTHEATERLive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith