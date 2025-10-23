© 2025 New England Public Media

JT Tirrell, Michel Kameni exhibit, Word Nerd on publishing jargon

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 23, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
Aprile Gallant, curator at the Smith College Museum of Art, talks to Monte Belmonte about the museum's new exhibit, "Michel Kameni: Portraits of an Independent Africa."
Aprile Gallant, curator at the Smith College Museum of Art, talks to Monte Belmonte about the museum's new exhibit, "Michel Kameni: Portraits of an Independent Africa."
Aprile Gallant, curator at the Smith College Museum of Art.
Aprile Gallant, curator at the Smith College Museum of Art.
Easthampton mayoral candidate JT Tirrell.
Easthampton mayoral candidate JT Tirrell.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today has many meetings of culture.

We speak with the third and final candidate for mayor of Easthampton: JT Tirrell, current councilor at-large, who has a unique perspective on the population and its growth as the only Easthampton native on the ballot. We’ll hear about his ties to the Williston Northampton School, the other public offices he's held, and visions for some of the public services the city offers.

We’ll also see the shift of perspective of a nation as they themselves shrug out of colonial rule with a new exhibit at Smith College Museum of Art. "Michel Kameni: Portraits of an Independent Africa" explores the work of the studio photographer over his decades of practice and curator Aprile Gallant shows us some of the nuances of his work, the subtle changes to the museum itself now that it is free to the public, and learn how that public can come immerse themselves in Kameni's style at an event on Nov. 14.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster senior editor at Merriam Webster takes our oversimplified opinions to the presses as we explore the origin of the word "stereotype," and other words in English birthed from publishing.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
