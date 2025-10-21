Five fun things

The show took a tiny break, but did that stop us from checking out cool things happening in western Mass.? Of course not.

Swamped is a new work exploring family and connection in an incredibly intimate and nuanced ways and we chat with playwright and director Court Dorsey as well as actors Izzy Miller, Joe Laur, and Heather Willey about the work, about theater's place in their corner of the 978, and the many improvements made to the place the play will be performed over the next two weekends: The Wendell Meetinghouse.

The Hampshire College Summer Studies in Mathematics has been ongoing since the College’s founding, established and fostered by the late professor emeritus David Kelly and encouraging innovative thinking for high school students. We speak with part of the filmmaking team that’s created a documentary about the program before you can watch a free screening of “Hunting Yellow Pigs” on Saturday, October 18th.

The Write Angles Conference is a well established event in the valley that now is under the purview of the Straw Dogs Writers Guild. We meet with Morgan Sheehan and Michael Favala Goldman about the many offerings at the convention, and how writing groups like these can help with your own craft.

In Williamstown, four local businesses will come together to celebrate the season and how their respective avenues dovetail snugly with each other. The Cricket Creek Farm Fall Picnic happens this weekend, and we talk with Kat Hand of Berkshire Cider Project, Justin Adkins of Wild Soul River, Chef Swifty of Door Prize and Anna Halpin-Healy representing Cricket Creek Farm itself about the fun festivities ahead, and getting the public to see how they are all connected.

Then we head over to the 3 County Fairgrounds, the new home of Recordville’s Northampton Record Fair. Over 60 record dealers, vintage shops, and a lot more amenities come with the change in space, and we convene with organizers DJ Studebaker Hawk and Janice Chaka, as well as vendor Gio Zuniga whose Spin That Records will be tabling there about the changes and mainstays happening this weekend at their event, and get to hear the exploits of Janice's own crate digging.