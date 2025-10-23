© 2025 New England Public Media

JT Tirrell, Michel Kameni at Smith College Museum, "stereotype"

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 23, 2025 at 12:27 PM EDT
Curator Aprile Gallant joins the hosts of the Fabulous 413 at the Smith College of Art exhibit "Michel Kameni: Portaits of an Independent Africa"
Curator Aprile Gallant joins the hosts of the Fabulous 413 at the Smith College of Art exhibit "Michel Kameni: Portaits of an Independent Africa"
Easthampton councilor-at-large and candidate for mayor JT Tirell visits the NEPM Studios.
Easthampton councilor-at-large and candidate for mayor JT Tirell visits the NEPM Studios.
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam Webster (right), with Monte Belmonte at the new Greenfield Public Library
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam Webster (right), with Monte Belmonte at the new Greenfield Public Library
Curator Aprile Gallant joins the hosts of the Fabulous 413 at the Smith College of Art exhibit "Michel Kameni: Portaits of an Independent Africa"
Curator Aprile Gallant joins the hosts of the Fabulous 413 at the Smith College of Art exhibit "Michel Kameni: Portaits of an Independent Africa"
An enlarged photo of Kameni's Studio at the "Michel Kameni: Portraits of an Independent Africa" at Smith College Museum of Art
An enlarged photo of Kameni's Studio at the "Michel Kameni: Portraits of an Independent Africa" at Smith College Museum of Art
Curator Aprile Gallant at the Smith College of Art exhibit "Michel Kameni: Portaits of an Independent Africa" in the interactive photo booth at the exhibit.
Curator Aprile Gallant at the Smith College of Art exhibit "Michel Kameni: Portaits of an Independent Africa" in the interactive photo booth at the exhibit.
Today has many meetings of culture

We speak with the third and final candidate for Mayor of Easthampton: Current councilor at large JT Tirell who has a unique perspective on the population and its growth as the only Easthampton native on the ballot. We’ll hear about his ties to The Williston Northampton School, the other public offices he's held, and visions for some of the public services the city offers.

We’ll also see the shift of perspective of a nation as they themselves shrug out of colonial rule with a new exhibit at Smith College Museum of Art. Michel Kameni: Portraits of an Independent Africa explores the work of the studio photographer over his decades of practice and curator Aprile Gallant shows us some of the nuances of his work, the subtle changes to the museum itself now that it is free to the public, and learn how that public can come immerse themselves in Kameni's style at an event Nov 14th. .

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster senior editor at Merriam Webster takes our oversimplified opinions to the presses as we explore the origin of the word Stereotype, and other words in English birthed from publishing

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONSMUSEUMSEDUCATIONVISUAL ARTS
