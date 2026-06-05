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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

413 Gives, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 5, 2026 at 8:49 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 learns about 413 Gives kicking off June 11 to support good-doing non-profits in western Massachusetts.
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The Fabulous 413 learns about 413 Gives kicking off June 11 to support good-doing non-profits in western Massachusetts.
NEPM
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
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Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

Today we’re calling on you, yes you, to make a difference.

Sadly, a wide array of local organizations and non-profits that provide an equally wide amount of services to the people of western Mass. and beyond have lost grants and programs just like we did, and this is our chance to help them like you, our listeners have helped us.

413 Gives is a one day, four county-wide effort to help fill the gap made for many organizations by recissions in federal funding, because we aren’t the only ones who felt that financial cut.

We talk with the leadership behind these efforts, Megan Burke of Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, Kara Mikulich and Maeve O'Dea of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, and NEPM’s own president, Matt Abramovich, and learn more about how this collaborative effort helps us all.

And, our weekly conversation with Rep. Jim McGovern sees a house resolution finally hit the floor, but brings up questions on Russian sanctions and US involvement in Lebanon, which is a stark financial contrast to the cuts simultaneously being made to WIC and SNAP. Plus, we get his opinion on AI oversight and regulation.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURE413 GivesCOMMUNITY ACTIONMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith