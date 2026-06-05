413 Gives, McGoverning with McGovern

Today we’re calling on you, yes you, to make a difference.

Sadly, a wide array of local organizations and non-profits that provide an equally wide amount of services to the people of western Mass. and beyond have lost grants and programs just like we did, and this is our chance to help them like you, our listeners have helped us.

413 Gives is a one day, four county-wide effort to help fill the gap made for many organizations by recissions in federal funding, because we aren’t the only ones who felt that financial cut.

We talk with the leadership behind these efforts, Megan Burke of Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts , Kara Mikulich and Maeve O'Dea of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation , and NEPM’s own president, Matt Abramovich, and learn more about how this collaborative effort helps us all.