Pomeroy's Vegetable Farm, Hitchcock Center's Battle of the Botanicals, new slang with Word Nerd

Today is all about circles of life.

For instance in East Longmeadow, which used to contain more agricultural enterprises, a third-generation farmer is still growing vegetables for the area and looking at ways to make sure that land is available for future generations to grow on. Neil Pomeroy shows us around Pomeroy’s Vegetable Farm and gives us insight into its history and what’s in store for the future.

Then, we head to the Hitchcock Center for the Environment , where they’re not just teaching the adults of tomorrow about the ways we can be better to the planet, they’re readying for an event that gives us tasty morsels and beverages straight outta nature. Their Battle of the Botanicals Fundraiser happens tomorrow on Amherst College’s Campus, so we take a trip to see the breakthroughs they’ve been making in their innovative building.