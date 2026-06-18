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The Fabulous 413

Pomeroy's Vegetable Farm, Hitchcock Center's Battle of the Botanicals, new slang with Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 18, 2026 at 9:09 AM EDT
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Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
1 of 2  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today is all about circles of life.

For instance in East Longmeadow, which used to contain more agricultural enterprises, a third-generation farmer is still growing vegetables for the area and looking at ways to make sure that land is available for future generations to grow on. Neil Pomeroy shows us around Pomeroy’s Vegetable Farm and gives us insight into its history and what’s in store for the future.

Then, we head to the Hitchcock Center for the Environment, where they’re not just teaching the adults of tomorrow about the ways we can be better to the planet, they’re readying for an event that gives us tasty morsels and beverages straight outta nature. Their Battle of the Botanicals Fundraiser happens tomorrow on Amherst College’s Campus, so we take a trip to see the breakthroughs they’ve been making in their innovative building.

Plus, language is constantly shifting underneath us, so Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, introduces us to some new terms that have just entered the slang section of their website so that we can continue to ruin the new phrases of the moment for the young folx in our lives.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREENVIRONMENTWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERCOMMUNITY ACTIONWINE & SPIRITS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith