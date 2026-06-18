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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Power of History, Juneteenth at The Iron Horse, Rep. McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:56 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 crashes a rehearsal as the Ujima Singers prepare for their Juneteenth concert at The Iron Horse.
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The Fabulous 413 crashes a rehearsal as the Ujima Singers prepare for their Juneteenth concert at The Iron Horse.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Ousmane Power-Greene is a professor at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of a new novel, "The Confessions of Matthew Strong."
2 of 4  — Ousmane Power-Greene, author of "The Confessions of Matthew Strong".jpeg
Ousmane Power-Greene is a professor at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of a new novel, "The Confessions of Matthew Strong."
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
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Power of History is a recurring history segment on The Fabulous 413 with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
4 of 4  — Jim McGovern, Rob Woodall, Tom Cole
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Today, we look at freedom and our relationship to it—because freedom’s legacy in this country has had a fraught relationship with the Black community.

Professor Ousmane Power-Greene continues to examine the nation's 250th birthday with the case of Crispus Attucks, one of the victims of the Boston Massacre. We discuss Attucks’ life, his death’s connection to America’s independence, how the nation’s liberty affected Black revolutionary veterans and more.

Tomorrow at The Iron Horse in Northampton, an inspired collection of musicians will come together to celebrate Juneteenth, the now federally recognized holiday that honors freedom for everyone. We visit Indë, Parris and the Ujima Singers at their rehearsal and speak with musical director Indë about the performance and impact of the holiday on the communities they’re centered within.

And Congressman Jim McGovern shares his thoughts about the Iran deal, FIFA and how they connect to the USA’s bad habit of intervening in other countries' governance. Plus, he tells us how his Juneteenth plans tie into the importance of the upcoming midterm elections.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYPower of HistoryMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSRACE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith