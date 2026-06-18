Power of History, Juneteenth at The Iron Horse, Rep. McGovern

Today, we look at freedom and our relationship to it—because freedom’s legacy in this country has had a fraught relationship with the Black community.

Professor Ousmane Power-Greene continues to examine the nation's 250th birthday with the case of Crispus Attucks, one of the victims of the Boston Massacre. We discuss Attucks’ life, his death’s connection to America’s independence, how the nation’s liberty affected Black revolutionary veterans and more.

Tomorrow at The Iron Horse in Northampton, an inspired collection of musicians will come together to celebrate Juneteenth, the now federally recognized holiday that honors freedom for everyone. We visit Indë , Parris and the Ujima Singers at their rehearsal and speak with musical director Indë about the performance and impact of the holiday on the communities they’re centered within.