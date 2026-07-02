© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mermaid Avenue Live From Solid Sound 2026!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 2, 2026 at 10:31 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jeff Tweedy (left) and Billy Bragg perform onstage at the Solid Solid Festival at Mass MoCA in North Adams.
Ayu Suryawan
/
NEPM
Jeff Tweedy (left) and Billy Bragg perform onstage at the Solid Solid Festival at Mass MoCA in North Adams.

In the liner notes for the first Mermaid Avenue album, Woody Guthrie Foundation co-founder Nora Guthrie mentions finding a shoe box full of her father's lyrics, dramatically expanding the largesse of his catalog. She then went searching for musicians to bring those songs to life; songs Woody Guthrie himself had never archived melodies for, and seeking sounds that could be their own with her father's lyrics

And though both Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen each said no. Billy Bragg, UK folk punk artist with little knowledge of Woody's work at the time and Wilco, who were in the throes of recording a new album, both said" yes". Together these current musicians took those lyrics, met, collaborated, and recorded in Dublin, Ireland and Chicago, Illinois to re-imagine the words of a master, and in doing so create mastery themselves across three albums and 47 tracks. These songs end up being not just an extension of Guthrie's work, but a stretching of musical muscles for both Wilco and Bragg as they also brought their talented friends along for this ride. Natalie merchant, Corey Harris, Bob Egan, and others. the album also predates all but two of Wilco's current lineup

Named for both a Guthrie song and the street he lived on in Coney island New York, the album has become sort of a phenomenon, neither of the artists involved got to tour the full album together, though each have played a selection of their contributions in live shows in the intervening years. Mermaid Avenue also was recorded and released amiss of veritable storm of other albums for the two artists involved, sending each on their own trajectories and touring schedules for ostensibly the foreseeable future.

All of which makes this particular performance extra special, in addition to hearing songs from Woody Guthrie that were outside of everyone's expectations. Getting these two musical giants on stage together has taken nearly 30 years, as many years as there are songs on the first two Mermaid Avenue albums, creating a unique live music experience for us all.

This recording is available to stream through July 9th.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive Music SessionsMUSICFESTIVALS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith