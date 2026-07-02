Wilco's Saturday Set from Solid Sound 2026

Saturday night of Solid Sound is the time when the festival's founding band, Wilco, especially shined. In a set featuring fan favorites, from a herculean version of "Impossible Germany", to the optimism of "I'm Always In Love", to a Natalie Merchant duet on "You and I", Wilco's seminal arrangements resonated across Joe's Field in North Adams. Cameos from well known guests, and surprises a plenty as well as the night progressed, allowed Wilco to show off their multi-faceted catalog in this singular performance in the northern Berkshires at Mass MoCA.

This recording is available for streaming through July 9th, 2026.