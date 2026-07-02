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The Fabulous 413

Wilco's Saturday Set from Solid Sound 2026

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 2, 2026 at 3:51 PM EDT
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Wilco performs onstage at in Joe's Field at Mass MoCA for Solid Sound 2026
Jeff Steblea
Wilco performs onstage at in Joe's Field at Mass MoCA for Solid Sound 2026

Saturday night of Solid Sound is the time when the festival's founding band, Wilco, especially shined. In a set featuring fan favorites, from a herculean version of "Impossible Germany", to the optimism of "I'm Always In Love", to a Natalie Merchant duet on "You and I", Wilco's seminal arrangements resonated across Joe's Field in North Adams. Cameos from well known guests, and surprises a plenty as well as the night progressed, allowed Wilco to show off their multi-faceted catalog in this singular performance in the northern Berkshires at Mass MoCA.

This recording is available for streaming through July 9th, 2026.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSLive Music SessionsFESTIVALSMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith