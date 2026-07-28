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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

New book 'What Came West,' Mr. Universe, actress Jayne Atkinson

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to Josh Weil about his new book, "What Went West."
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to Josh Weil about his new book, "What Went West."
Courtesy
Hampshire college professor Salman Hameed (left) speaks with Monte Belmonte.
2 of 3  — Mr. Universe on black holes
Hampshire college professor Salman Hameed (left) speaks with Monte Belmonte.
courtesy of Salman Hameed
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today we celebrate coming back from adventures by reading about them.

What Came West” is a brand new book from bi-coastal, part-time Conway resident Josh Weil that tells a story of expansion and preservation from a perspective not often seen in typical westerns. We speak with the author about this new novel and his many inspirations and innovations before you can ask your own questions at his book release event at Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley on July 30.

And, summer has us thinking about beaches and the wildlife that you can see on them, including whales that definitely are not sunfish. The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington is satisfying all those cravings with an air-conditioned showing of “Free Willy” this Wednesday, and we talk with one of the film’s stars who just so happens to reside in the southern Berkshires, Jayne Atkinson.

Plus, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios, returns to gazing at the skies and screens both with the dual spectacles of “The Odyssey” by Christopher Nolan and a brand-new artistic observatory nestled in the desert of New Mexico and the discoveries made in the building process that has revealed about viewing the heavens.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSLITERATUREHISTORYFILM & MOVIESHISTORYMr. UniverseSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith