New book 'What Came West,' Mr. Universe, actress Jayne Atkinson

Today we celebrate coming back from adventures by reading about them.

“ What Came West ” is a brand new book from bi-coastal, part-time Conway resident Josh Weil that tells a story of expansion and preservation from a perspective not often seen in typical westerns. We speak with the author about this new novel and his many inspirations and innovations before you can ask your own questions at his book release event at Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley on July 30.

And, summer has us thinking about beaches and the wildlife that you can see on them, including whales that definitely are not sunfish. The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington is satisfying all those cravings with an air-conditioned showing of “ Free Willy ” this Wednesday, and we talk with one of the film’s stars who just so happens to reside in the southern Berkshires, Jayne Atkinson.