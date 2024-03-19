-
We talk to the new leaders of Kitchen Garden Farm, hear about Erika Slocumb's project to highlight Black history in Holyoke, and discuss aliens with Mr. Universe.
We chat with Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Caroline Rose ahead of their two-day residency at Bombyx, and chat with Mr. Universe Salman Hameed about Ramadan, the Oscars, and supernovas.
We are joined by various perspectives of a ceasefire resolution in Amherst, learn about the inspiration for "The Great Gatsby," and talk about "Dune" with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed.
We try some Caribbean cuisine at BB's Hot Spot, talk about a new Amherst College speaker series with Professor Ilan Stavans, and discuss moon landings with Mr. Universe Salman Hameed.
We touch base with Dave Hayes the Weather Nut about an upcoming snow storm, chat with punk musician Ted Leo, and hear about meteorite research with Mr. Universe Salman Hameed.
We talk about a Lunar New Year celebration at Bombyx with author and illustrator Grace Lin, community work with John Lewis of R3SET, and the legacy of Henrietta Swan Leavitt.
Today on the Fab 413, we talk to local trailblazers in the medical field and in the women's ice hockey league. We also talk about black holes with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed.
We learn about Shays' Rebellion with author Daniel Bullen, hear about Young@Heart Chorus's new residency in Springfield, and talk moon landings and black holes with Professor Salman Hameed.