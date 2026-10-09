Author Martin Dobrow, Head Start program cuts

Springfield College professor of journalism Martin Dobrow has released a new book that is a small departure from his previous works, exploring the histories and culture surrounding sports. “ Original City, Original Sin: King, the Klan, and the Fight for Civil Rights in St. Augustine, Florida” looks at an important year in the history of St. Augustine Florida, and how it intersects with Martin Luther King Jr., western Mass., and the passing of the Civil Rights Act. We speak with the author about the nuances he discovered that had great impact and the importance of conveying these stories for the future. Plus we tell you how you can celebrate the book with the author at Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity on Oct. 22 .

And the Department of Health and Human services has proposed a huge cut to Head Start Programs across the country, with even the president stating the nation has “no money for daycare” . So we head to the Holyoke, Chicopee and Springfield Head Start to see their programs first hand, accompanied by a vocal advocate for all they provide to our community, State Sen. Jake Oliveira . There we see the beautiful facility they’ve converted into an educational facility and Chief Executive Officer Nicole Blais explains that it’s not just kids who benefit from this important programming.