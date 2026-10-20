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The Fabulous 413

Author Daisy Rockwell, comic making workshop, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 20, 2026 at 10:06 AM EDT
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"Alice Sees Ghosts" is a new novel from author Daisy Rockwell.
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"Alice Sees Ghosts" is a new novel from author Daisy Rockwell.
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Alice Sees Ghosts” is a new novel from author Daisy Rockwell, who uses her knowledge of the history of the Berkshires to craft a story of family, lost loves, and incredible connection. We speak about the span of the book’s scope as it travels from the states to India and back with spirits in tow, and her emergence into language under the large shadow of her very famous grandfather.

We also learn how to create narrative illustrations of our own. This weekend begins a two-part workshop on comic making with local artist Gary Smith who has worked in major comic’s makers and his own studio in Greenfield. We speak with him as well as Rick Colson of Human Artis about the event they are hosting together in Northampton.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and the five colleges, didn’t have a chance to see many new movies while we were ostensibly on break, but got into some of the things Japan might see in their research voyage to the moons of Mars.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEVENTSBOOKSMr. UniverseSCIENCEVISUAL ARTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith