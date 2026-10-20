Author Daisy Rockwell, comic making workshop, Mr. Universe

“ Alice Sees Ghosts ” is a new novel from author Daisy Rockwell, who uses her knowledge of the history of the Berkshires to craft a story of family, lost loves, and incredible connection. We speak about the span of the book’s scope as it travels from the states to India and back with spirits in tow, and her emergence into language under the large shadow of her very famous grandfather.

We also learn how to create narrative illustrations of our own. This weekend begins a two-part workshop on comic making with local artist Gary Smith who has worked in major comic’s makers and his own studio in Greenfield. We speak with him as well as Rick Colson of Human Artis about the event they are hosting together in Northampton.