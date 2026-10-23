FAB Passion Fashion Week, 'Gourdfolk Fest' exhibit, Rep. Jim McGovern

This weekend sees the return of FAB Passion Fashion Week New England to Springfield, bringing 12 designers and curators from all over the globe for two days of connection, expression and community. It’s the 4th year for Richie Richardson’s vision of incorporating the city and its people into the world of haute couture, and we learn about getting runway ready with him and two of the folx being highlighted, Charlene Naylor of Charlene's Boutique and Miranda Askie of Miranda Askie Designs .

In Easthampton, a passion side project has become the focus of an exhibit at 50 Arrow Gallery. “ Gourdfolk Fest ” may have started as a small thank you for Brett Kelly’s pin-buying patrons, but has grown into an annual ritual, and now over 100 of those artworks are flooding that space. We explore his work and the organically growing exhibit with the artist and gallery owner Jason Montgomery.