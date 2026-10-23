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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

FAB Passion Fashion Week, 'Gourdfolk Fest' exhibit, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 23, 2026 at 12:25 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 learns about the 4th annual FAB Passion Fashion Week with organizer Richie Richardson, Charlene Naylor of Charlene's Boutique and Miranda Askie of Miranda Askie Designs.
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The Fabulous 413 learns about the 4th annual FAB Passion Fashion Week with organizer Richie Richardson, Charlene Naylor of Charlene's Boutique and Miranda Askie of Miranda Askie Designs.
NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Brett Kelley's "Gourdfolk Fest" exhibit at 50 Arrow Gallery.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Brett Kelley's "Gourdfolk Fest" exhibit at 50 Arrow Gallery.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Brett Kelley's "Gourdfolk Fest" is on display at 50 Arrow Gallery.
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Brett Kelley's "Gourdfolk Fest" is on display at 50 Arrow Gallery.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

This weekend sees the return of FAB Passion Fashion Week New England to Springfield, bringing 12 designers and curators from all over the globe for two days of connection, expression and community. It’s the 4th year for Richie Richardson’s vision of incorporating the city and its people into the world of haute couture, and we learn about getting runway ready with him and two of the folx being highlighted, Charlene Naylor of Charlene's Boutique and Miranda Askie of Miranda Askie Designs.

In Easthampton, a passion side project has become the focus of an exhibit at 50 Arrow Gallery. Gourdfolk Fest” may have started as a small thank you for Brett Kelly’s pin-buying patrons, but has grown into an annual ritual, and now over 100 of those artworks are flooding that space. We explore his work and the organically growing exhibit with the artist and gallery owner Jason Montgomery.

And Congressman Jim McGovern takes on several listener questions in his chat with us today, in addition to addressing our shifting loyalties in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the very real question of retaliation after the midterms, threats and intimidation to current representatives, and much more.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFASHIONEVENTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONVISUAL ARTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMcGoverning with McGovern
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith