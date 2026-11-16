Daily Operation restaurant, Imani Winds ensemble

Over the past 8 years, Daily Operation in Easthampton has made it a point to source and utilize the freshest and most inspiring ingredients the area has to offer, all of which has led to an ever-changing menu that surprises folx near and far. We sit with owner Dave Schier to talk about the paths his kitchen has taken him on, how music remains an important part of the restaurant’s mission, and the beloved melodic flavor combos that have come and gone over the years.

Then, on the Stockbridge-Lenox line, an ensemble that’s been innovating for almost 30 years brings its current line up to Tanglewood. Imani Winds is a chamber group that has been challenging folx with imaginative arrangements and initiatives designed to uplift the work of those less seen in the symphonic and “classical” music realms. We speak with the last remaining original member, bassoonist and educator Monica Ellis, about her history with the group, the new aspects they’ve leaned into on their latest album, “RISE,” and more things you can see on display when they play the Linde Center on Sunday Nov. 15 .