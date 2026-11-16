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The Fabulous 413

Daily Operation restaurant, Imani Winds ensemble

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 16, 2026 at 1:03 PM EST
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Left, Dave Schrier, Jess Pollard and Dave Clegg, co-owners of Daily Operations, stand in the newly opened space in the Eastworks building.
1 of 1  — Daily Operation Staff
Left, Dave Schrier, Jess Pollard and Dave Clegg, co-owners of Daily Operations, stand in the newly opened space in the Eastworks building.
Carol Lollis / Daily Hampshire Gazette

Over the past 8 years, Daily Operation in Easthampton has made it a point to source and utilize the freshest and most inspiring ingredients the area has to offer, all of which has led to an ever-changing menu that surprises folx near and far. We sit with owner Dave Schier to talk about the paths his kitchen has taken him on, how music remains an important part of the restaurant’s mission, and the beloved melodic flavor combos that have come and gone over the years.

Then, on the Stockbridge-Lenox line, an ensemble that’s been innovating for almost 30 years brings its current line up to Tanglewood. Imani Winds is a chamber group that has been challenging folx with imaginative arrangements and initiatives designed to uplift the work of those less seen in the symphonic and “classical” music realms. We speak with the last remaining original member, bassoonist and educator Monica Ellis, about her history with the group, the new aspects they’ve leaned into on their latest album, “RISE,” and more things you can see on display when they play the Linde Center on Sunday Nov. 15.

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Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith