Easthampton Film Festival works in progress, Carlo Collodi's 200th birthday, Rep. McGovern

Easthampton Film Festival ’s main festivities may happen in the spring, but the rest of the year, they’re still encouraging the work and fellowship of local film makers. On Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, they’ll hold local showings of locally made shorts at the Academy of Music in Northampton and Amherst Cinema for you to see some of those works in progress. We talk with organizers Chris Ferry and Lena Vani about year round filmmaking in western Massachusetts.

Carlo Collodi is celebrating his 200th birthday, and although you might be unfamiliar with the name, you’re probably familiar with at least the Disney version of his most famous story, “Pinocchio.” But there’s many things that the studio changed when this most infamous of stories was animated. We speak with UMass professor emeritus John Stoffalonno about the story’s true plot and Collodi's path to writing it.

And, in the wake of the blue wave’s most poignant and hard fought flip, Congressman Jim McGovern is preparing for a wealth of things to do before the newest congressional class gets sworn in. We learn about the thorny roadblock of committees, what he might be able to do to work around them, and answer a pile of listener questions on issues both near and far.