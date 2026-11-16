Hip hop artist Akrobatik & Self-Evident Education, Word Nerd
“Remind My Soul” is a podcast from the valley’s own Self-Evident Education (SEE) that combines events from lesser known American history the organization seeks to espouse with conversation and hiphop. This Saturday, the podcast will host a live taping along with a showing of the film “The Power of Truths: Get a Mule, Forty Acres or So” at De la Luz in Holyoke.
We speak with the core team behind that series about some of the revelations they’ve come across with Executive Director Michael Lawrence-Riddell, and board member and acclaimed Bay State Hip-hop artist and educator Akrobatik. We also talk the history of Black land ownership, freedom and cultural memory within the context of hip-hop history itself with another member of SEE’s board and friend of the show, professor Ousmane Power-Greene of Clark University, who also teaches a well-beloved History of Hip-hop class.
Also resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam-Webster, Emily Brewster, dons a mask to reveal the words in English that have their origins among the many characters and archetypes of Commedia dell’Arte.