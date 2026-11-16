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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Hip hop artist Akrobatik & Self-Evident Education, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 16, 2026 at 1:55 PM EST
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The latest in Self-Evident Education's "Power of Truths" series is "Get a Mule, Forty Acres or So..."
1 of 2  — Untitled-2-Recovered.png
The latest in Self-Evident Education's "Power of Truths" series is "Get a Mule, Forty Acres or So..."
Courtesy / Self-Evident Education
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
2 of 2  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

“Remind My Soul” is a podcast from the valley’s own Self-Evident Education (SEE) that combines events from lesser known American history the organization seeks to espouse with conversation and hiphop. This Saturday, the podcast will host a live taping along with a showing of the film “The Power of Truths: Get a Mule, Forty Acres or So” at De la Luz in Holyoke.

We speak with the core team behind that series about some of the revelations they’ve come across with Executive Director Michael Lawrence-Riddell, and board member and acclaimed Bay State Hip-hop artist and educator Akrobatik. We also talk the history of Black land ownership, freedom and cultural memory within the context of hip-hop history itself with another member of SEE’s board and friend of the show, professor Ousmane Power-Greene of Clark University, who also teaches a well-beloved History of Hip-hop class.

Also resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam-Webster, Emily Brewster, dons a mask to reveal the words in English that have their origins among the many characters and archetypes of Commedia dell’Arte.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURERACEHISTORYPower of HistoryMUSICWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith