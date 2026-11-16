Hip hop artist Akrobatik & Self-Evident Education, Word Nerd

“Remind My Soul” is a podcast from the valley’s own Self-Evident Education (SEE) that combines events from lesser known American history the organization seeks to espouse with conversation and hiphop. This Saturday, the podcast will host a live taping along with a showing of the film “The Power of Truths: Get a Mule, Forty Acres or So” at De la Luz in Holyoke .

We speak with the core team behind that series about some of the revelations they’ve come across with Executive Director Michael Lawrence-Riddell, and board member and acclaimed Bay State Hip-hop artist and educator Akrobatik . We also talk the history of Black land ownership, freedom and cultural memory within the context of hip-hop history itself with another member of SEE’s board and friend of the show, professor Ousmane Power-Greene of Clark University, who also teaches a well-beloved History of Hip-hop class.

Also resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam-Webster, Emily Brewster, dons a mask to reveal the words in English that have their origins among the many characters and archetypes of Commedia dell’Arte.